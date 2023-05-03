Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $506,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $468.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $39,718,153 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

