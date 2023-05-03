Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $722,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,739,084 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

