Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

Etsy stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

