Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.