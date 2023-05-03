Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 233 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,255.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,062.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

