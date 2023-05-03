Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $133,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,371 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,251,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,033,067 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

