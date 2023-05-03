Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. OTR Global cut Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.