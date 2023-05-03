KOK Price Tops $0.0491 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and approximately $688,596.03 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,496.05 or 1.00026123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000104 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05139854 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $674,534.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

