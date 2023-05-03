Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20. 1,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

