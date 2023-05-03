KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
KORE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KORE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KORE Group
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.