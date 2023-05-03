KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Up 7.6% in April

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KORE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 113,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KORE Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KORE Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

