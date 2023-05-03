Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Raised to $48.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,616,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,866. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

