Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.66 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.19. 722,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,913. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after purchasing an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,270,000 after buying an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,033,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

