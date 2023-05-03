L.B. Foster (FSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect L.B. Foster to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
L.B. Foster Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of FSTR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
