Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ladder Capital

LADR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,325,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

