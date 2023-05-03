Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.28

Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 87527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,990 and have sold 7,351 shares valued at $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

