Lakeland Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.47. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.35.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.
