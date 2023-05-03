Lakeland Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Lakeland Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,013. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.47. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

