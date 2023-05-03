Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LW opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.