Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lancashire Stock Down 1.1 %
LRE stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.99. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 362.60 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.37).
Insider Activity at Lancashire
In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($667,953.52). 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Featured Stories
