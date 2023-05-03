Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lancashire Stock Down 1.1 %

LRE stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 587.99. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 362.60 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.37).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Insider Activity at Lancashire

In other news, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). In related news, insider Irene McDermott Brown bought 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,444.05). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($667,953.52). 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lancashire

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.87) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($9.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.81) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 689.29 ($8.61).

(Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.