Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 1-Year High at $214.47

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $214.47 and last traded at $214.24, with a volume of 14093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

