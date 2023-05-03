Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Sets New 1-Year High at $214.47

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $214.47 and last traded at $214.24, with a volume of 14093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
Lancaster Colony Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $2,452,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lancaster Colony (LANC)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.