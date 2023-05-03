Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 17.35%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

