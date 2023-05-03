Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 2.4%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.82. 8,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 22,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Lara Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$37.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

