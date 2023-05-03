Lazard Ltd (LAZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on May 19th

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Lazard has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Lazard has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Lazard Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Lazard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

