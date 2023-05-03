Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 801,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lazydays stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 57,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,529. The company has a market cap of $125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lazydays will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 171,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,837,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,667,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,039,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,066 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

