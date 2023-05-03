Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.17 ($4.05).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.56) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.87) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.67. The firm has a market cap of £13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,588.24%.

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,658.40 ($2,071.96). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,396.16 ($2,993.70). Insiders have sold 328,169 shares of company stock worth $82,318,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

