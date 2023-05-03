Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

