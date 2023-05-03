Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Posts Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 320,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,114,000 after acquiring an additional 227,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

