LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 276,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

