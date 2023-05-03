Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.52

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.52 and last traded at $114.39, with a volume of 171769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

