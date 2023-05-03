LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 8.17. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $126.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.69.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 38,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $4,005,757.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,239,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $836,685.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,204.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,462. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

