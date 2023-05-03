Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 2,435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.1 days.
Li Ning Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LNNGF opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.92.
About Li Ning
