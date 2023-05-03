Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 2,435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.1 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LNNGF opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

