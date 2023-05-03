Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.04. 356,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,649. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

