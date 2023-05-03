Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.75

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.75 and traded as high as C$65.34. Linamar shares last traded at C$65.10, with a volume of 44,989 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.19.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C($0.01). Linamar had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.115629 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

