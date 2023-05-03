Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.21. 724,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.17.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

