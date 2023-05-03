Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,671,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,759 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 9.24% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $197,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Navalign LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 298,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 250,098 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. 153,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,248. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

