Lincoln National Corp Buys 123,138 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.00% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $126,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 76,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,271. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.