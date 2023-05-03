Lincoln National Corp Buys 21,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,117,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPLG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,770. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

