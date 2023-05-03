Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

