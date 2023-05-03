Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 11,684,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,986. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

