Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,659,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 586,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after acquiring an additional 127,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.81. The stock had a trading volume of 193,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,474. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $209.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.