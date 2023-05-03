Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,690 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock valued at $57,133,972. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.33. 1,326,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,423. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $427.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.