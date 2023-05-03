Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $250.31. 230,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,026. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

