Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $36,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.32. 154,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

