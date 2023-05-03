Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,734,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

