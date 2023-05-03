Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $370.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

