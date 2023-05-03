Linear 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13.69 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Linear has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $124.90 million and approximately $13.69 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.