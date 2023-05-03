LINK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, LINK has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $42.01 or 0.00146800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $1.15 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,769,046 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

