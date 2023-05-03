Lisk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $131.34 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $131.34 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,000,510 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

