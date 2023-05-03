Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse updated its Q2 guidance to $3.20-$3.45 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $20.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.98. Littelfuse has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $281.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.20.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. Insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $609,797 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

