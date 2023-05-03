LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. 146,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,147. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

Several research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $256,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

