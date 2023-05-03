Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,944. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Livent by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

